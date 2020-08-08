Winners and losers of new SEC soccer plan 2020

The intense reactions arrived promptly.

The Southeastern Conference’s reside expose on SEC Community of each individual school’s two new opponents experienced absolutely everyone talking headed into the weekend.

The SEC nevertheless has not introduced the full schedule with the dates of when the game titles will be performed — that must come within just the future two weeks — but now just about every SEC university is aware of the 10 opponents it will deal with this period. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned the meeting “made just about every effort and hard work to produce a timetable that is as competitive as feasible and builds on the existing 8 convention video games that had previously been scheduled for 2020.”

It wouldn’t be the SEC, although, if there weren’t sturdy emotions about the up to date routine.

To form out which educational facilities received superior news and which educational institutions may well previously be drafting sternly worded letters to league headquarters, we give you the winners and losers of the SEC’s new 10-opponent schedules.

Winners

Alabama

The Crimson Tide designed out perfectly Friday when the SEC dished out Kentucky and Missouri as its two new opponents. It could have been superior — aka Vanderbilt — but the most significant point for Alabama was averting Florida. Alabama now had two of the toughest SEC East groups, Ga and Tennessee, and wasn’t eager to incorporate the third. In its place, the nation’s preseason No. 3 staff gets two extremely winnable game titles nevertheless Kentucky is no cupcake.

Georgia

The preseason SEC East favored extra the two least difficult SEC West opponents, on paper at the very least, headed into the season. Arkansas and Mississippi State are each on their 3rd coaches in as a lot of years, with additional expanding pains possible presented the absence of a ordinary spring and summertime program. The Bulldogs have the greatest chance to emerge out of the East, and nothing that occurred Friday changed that.

LSU

Ed Orgeron experienced to be smiling soon after viewing Missouri and Vanderbilt as his two new opponents. The Tigers may perhaps be the largest winner of any SEC school obtaining the teams perceived to be the SEC East’s two weakest headed into the period. Preventing Ga and Tennessee — the Tigers presently experienced Florida and South Carolina — need to make the folks of Baton Rouge really pleased.

Ole Skip

The Rebels may well now have the finest foursome of SEC East opponents. With Florida and Vanderbilt already scheduled, Ole Pass up included Kentucky and South Carolina. Neither just one is a confirmed acquire, but conversely, neither one particular is also an evident loss the way Ga would have been. Ole Miss could absolutely go 3-1 with this slate which is big specified all the hard games that appear each individual year in the SEC West.

Losers

Arkansas

Weak Sam Pittman. The excitable “Yes Sir!” head mentor obtained nothing at all but coal from commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday. Arkansas, by now expected to end past in the SEC West, additional the SEC East’s two hardest groups, Georgia and Florida. Insert in once-a-year game titles from Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks are now scheduled to enjoy 4 major 10 groups and six Top 25 groups. Ouch.

Missouri

Welcome to the SEC, Eliah Drinkwitz. Your welcome bag is owning to enjoy 3 preseason leading 5 groups. If Arkansas is the major loser in the SEC West, there is no issue Missouri fared the worst in the East. The Tigers extra defending national winner LSU and preseason No. 3 Alabama to their timetable. Missouri was presently dealing with an uphill struggle to gain extra than a few online games this period, and the SEC just extra two much more apparent losses.

Texas A&M

The Aggies averted Georgia but I just cannot picture Jimbo Fisher is thrilled about introducing Florida and Tennessee. This was shaping up to be an vital 12 months for Fisher headed into Year 3 of a 10-12 months contract with a 17-9 file to day. Even prior to COVID-19 adjusted everything, it wasn’t truthful to say Fisher’s seat was even warm, but everyone appeared to comprehend far better success in 2020 ended up vital for the trajectory of the plan. Receiving Florida and Tennessee helps make Texas A&M’s climb to the major of the SEC a lot more difficult.

John Talty is the athletics editor and SEC Insider for Alabama Media Team. You can adhere to him on Twitter @JTalty.