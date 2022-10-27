Sagebrush Rider

Around midnight on August 30, a U.S. military plane took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport, where Acting Ambassador Rose Wilson and Commander of the 82nd Air Force Major General Chris Donahue traveled. They had time to travel with other civilians and soldiers on the last military plane.

The operation to expel military forces and collaborators in Afghanistan began on August 14, two weeks after it left at least 100 American civilians and an unknown number of Afghans on the ground, who are now at the mercy of the new Islamic State.

Gen. Kenneth F. Kennedy, commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. McKenzie Jr. admitted at the Pentagon conference on Monday, “There is a lot of pain with this departure. We did not remove everyone we wanted to remove.

According to official reports, the operation was able to evacuate more than 120,000 people, both Americans and foreigners, mainly from Afghanistan; More than 2,400 military personnel died in the country after the longest and most expensive war adventure in the United States, and other sources emphasize the difficult conditions that many indigenous people cannot determine.

“Tonight’s withdrawal marks the end of the military withdrawal and the end of nearly 20 years of service that began in Afghanistan after September 11, 2001,” McKenzie said, promising that he would now remain diplomatic. Helping those who are unable to leave before the deadline.

The evacuation began on August 14, the day before the Taliban’s victory in Kabul. On social networks, the frustration of boarding a moving plane was recorded, while thousands of other families crowded into the runway and airport lounges, hoping that most people would escape the uncertain future.

The operation became more dangerous and slow after confirming warnings of a terrorist attack were unfounded: a suicide bomber killed at least 13 U.S. soldiers and dozens of Afghans waiting at airport gates last Thursday in an Islamic State (EI-K) suicide attack. )

The first scheduled date to complete the evacuation was August 31. As President Joe Biden announced, he received strong criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his handling of the conflict, especially after the Taliban launched a fierce offensive. , Because they agreed with the pioneer Donald Trump.

Biden changed his plan on September 11 to “remember” the Taliban’s relentless advance towards the Afghan capital, Kabul, by closing the military presence in the Asian country. This and other issues related to the fight against terrorism are expected to be addressed by the President when he addresses the nation on Tuesday night.

The U.S. diplomatic mission to deport people and deal with bilateral issues is based in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and is headed by Ian McCarthy, vice president of the US embassy in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden has promised to facilitate the safe departure of US citizens in Afghanistan and allies of Afghanistan, but after Washington withdrew its troops from the Asian country, the official media released the news today.

Earlier this month, the White House promised to bring Americans home, although the August 31 deadline had been extended.

According to Secretary of State Anthony Blingen, between 100 and 200 U.S. citizens who wanted to leave Kabul have been stranded at the airport because they failed to board military planes.

The official did not specify how many Afghan collaborators were in his country, but said the US government was committed to helping them leave.

U.S. Armed Forces planes stopped operating at the terminal on Monday night and met Biden’s deadline to withdraw troops.

Since Washington has no diplomatic presence in the Taliban-controlled Central Asian country since mid-August, expelling the group will be a complex task.

The military commanders agreed with the Taliban leaders to protect our soldiers. However, Blinken said that in the coming weeks and months we will coordinate with international partners to stop the eviction of civilians.

The White House leader faces harsh criticism for the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which ranged from terrorist attacks to the seals of people seeking to flee.

Since the end of July, the U.S. military has expelled more than 123,000 civilians from Kabul, the Taliban occupying the country, which took place at the time of the recording. According to the Pentagon, 6,000 of those beneficiaries are Americans.